July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank commissions ATMs at Seer-Jagir and Baaltal

Providing hassle-free banking services to the people, J&K Bank on Monday commissioned Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Seer-Jagir in Sopore.
The Bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir (North), Karanjit Singh inaugurated the ATM in presence of Cluster Head, Parvez Ahmad, Head Business Unit Agro Hi-Tech, Mohammad Amin Pukhta, amid a gathering of valuable customers, officials of the Bank and members of the business community.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Kashmir (North), Karanjit Singh said, “J&K Bank is on its mission to provide world-class banking services and facilities to the people of the state irrespective of their locations and status. These ATMs facilitate customers in real time besides helping to reduce footfall at our business units.”
Meanwhile, to facilitate seamless digital banking services and other facilities for the Amarnath yatris besides other visitors and local residents, the Bank installed a permanent ATM at Baaltal which was commissioned on Sunday.
Earlier, the bank used to keep a mobile ATM van parked at the Baaltal base camp throughout the Yatra period for the convenience of the Yatris. The Yatris hailed the Bank’s efforts to provide them with state-of-the-art banking facilities at the all-important base camp.
Pertinently, the Bank’s ATM network has gone up to 1203 in J&K and 1307 across the country with the commissioning of these ATMs.

