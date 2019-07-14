J&K Bank commissions 6 ATMs at Kishtwar

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inaugurates new premises of TP Kishtwar Business Unit

J&K Bank on Friday commissioned six Automated Teller Machines(ATMs) at various places in district Kishtwar besides throwing open new state-of-the-art premises of its Business Unit TP Kishtwar.

J&K Bank President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rajni Saraf inaugurated the ATMs and the new premises along with Zonal Head Jammu North, Sajad Hussain Malik in presence of Cluster Head, Shashi Sharma. Senior officials of the bank, locals of the area and businessmen were also present of the occasion.

Pertinently, the ATMs inaugurated were commissioned at offsite locations at Malik Market, Tulsi Nagar, Palmar and Sarthal as well as at TP Kishtwar and Dul Hasti Business Units for customer convenience.

Reiterating the bank’s commitment to take banking facilities to every nook and corner of the state, the President and CFO said, “J&K Bank is committed to serve the people of the state and beyond irrespective of their geographical location and status. This premier financial institution of the state has all the necessary ingredients like talent, resources, character, resilience and perseverance that enables it to serve the people with utmost sincerity and efficiency”, adding, that the bank has transcended the boundaries of doing only formal banking and works towards the socio-economic upliftment of the people, trying to meet their expectations.

Following the inauguration, the President and CFO had a detailed interaction with the locals including senior citizens and businessmen. Furthermore, she advised the concerned to educate the locals about various welfare schemes and conduct financial literacy campaigns about the bank's digital delivery channels like mobile banking application- mPAY, debit cards, credit cards and internet banking besides directing them to provide best-in-class customer service and exploring the potential for innovative services for an enhanced customer experience.

Urging the customers to avail state-of-the-art personalized services of the bank backed by the latest technology and more than eight decades of operational experience, she exhorted them to act as a brand ambassador for promoting the products and services of the bank.

Speaking on the occasion Zonal Head, Sajad Hussain Malik assured full support to customers and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in starting their ventures under various credit schemes of the bank. Notably, after commissioning of the six ATMs at Kishtwar, the number has increased to 18 in the district.