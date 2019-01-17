J&K Bank clarifies Rising Kashmir report

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has clarified the news report titled as "JKBFSL aspirants demand release of merit list" published in Rising Kashmir.
An official said that the merit list was already releaaed and stands available on the Bank’s website.
"The merit list of candidates was already released by the bank on 13th Jan and which is available on the bank’s official website.They can also check their results and ranks," the official said.
He termed the allegations leveled by aspirants as baseless and said that the selections made fair and on merit basis.
"There is transparency in JK bank’s recruitment and no such thing has been entertained in the selection of the candidates," the official said.