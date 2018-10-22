JK Bank Chairman welcomes new batch of Banking Associates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, has welcomed the batch of 582 Banking Associates. They qualified the Bank’s written examination in the previous recruitment drive and were inducted into the services of the bank after the State Governor, Satya Pal Malik, took up their ‘adjustment’ matter with the Bank.
The candidates unanimously conveyed deep gratitude to the Governor and J&K Bank Chairman & its Board for acceding to their ‘adjustment’ request through this rare opportunity of induction. They have expressed their commitment to perform and maintain the high standards of service offered by the Bank.
After receiving the appointment order, a group of these Banking Associates called upon the Chairman to convey their gratitude for providing them an opportunity to live their life with dignity. “Most of us are highly qualified girls but due to cultural and societal issues were unable to move out to scout for job opportunities. We were on verge of getting overage and were left with no option but a dead end. The humane gesture of the Governor and J&K Bank has rescued us from despair,” one of the female appointees said while sharing her sentiments.
Pertinently, the Governor in his address during e-inauguration of the bank’s ultra small branches in Leh stated: “Our real wealth is our youth. I feel personally indebted and am extremely thankful to the Chairman and bank’s board for changing the lives of these 582 educated and talented youth for good. It will be a changed and more dignified world for all these youngsters and their families once they get their respective designations as Banking Associates.”
Meanwhile, the chairman, Parvez Ahmed, in his message urged the new batch of Banking Associates to imbibe the ethos of the Bank’s philosophy of ‘Serving to Empower’ by showing a sense of passion towards customer service in their maiden assignments in the Bank. Notably, Governor Satya Pal Malik appreciated the step taken by the Bank by consenting to the request of the state government for appointing the bright boys and girls to meet its immediate requirement of staff.
The Chairman hailed the gesture of Governor’s personal intervention towards the 582 youths reflecting the broader vision of the Governor towards youth development, creating and supporting opportunities of employment for the bright and talented youngsters of the state. He expressed strong support of the Bank towards strengthening the entrepreneurial culture in the state so that employment generating avenues can be opened by enterprising innovators in J&K while also bolstering the key economic sectors.
The official spokesperson said the Bank is vigorously undertaking expansion strategy in the state to improve its outreach in unbanked areas in the coming years. The Bank aims to enhance credit penetration and make availability of finance hassle free through specialized micro-credit products and services for the rural populations. Overall, the bank would be augmenting the credit availability in J&K.
Since the expansion process requires additional manpower for which Bank has already announced recruitment of probationary officers and Banking Associates in a time bound manner. At the moment, the induction of 582 Banking Associates will fill the Bank’s immediate short fall of staff requirements owing to two year expansion undertaken and accrued shortage due to retirements. (KNS)