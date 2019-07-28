J&K Bank Chairman visits Haj House, interacts with pilgrims

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Chhibber along with the bank's senior management team today visited Haj House here at Bemina Srinagar and interacted with the Hajj pilgrims, wishing them a safe and satisfying journey.

Executive Officer J&K State Hajj Committee, Dr Abdul Salam, Hajj Officer, Mohammad Maqbool and senior officials of the State Hajj Committee welcomed the Chairman and his team comprising of Zonal Head Kashmir, Tabassum Nazir, Cluster Heads, Bashir Ahmad Sundroo and Shabir Ahmad, other senior officials of the bank on their visit to Haj House.

The Chairman while urging the pilgrims to pray for the welfare and prosperity of the state assured them of providing world-class banking facilities at important transit points along their journey.

Lauding the bank for the top-class services rendered by it, the pilgrims commended the Chairman for customer-friendly relations and hailed the bank for establishing an exchange counter within the campus of Haj House.

They expressed gratitude towards the senior management team of the bank for having fulfilled their banking related needs.