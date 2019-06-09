JK bank chairman sacked

June 09, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Chibber is interim chairman-cum-MD

ACB conducts raids on JKB headquarters

In a surprising development, Governor administration on Saturday removed Parvez Ahmad as chairman/Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and appointed R K Chibber as interim chairman and Director on the Board of Directors (BoDs).

“Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the bank,” reads the order issued by Additional Secretary to Government, Finance Department Vishal Sharma.

“RK Chibber is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the interim Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board,” further reads the order.

It stated that these directions shall come into effect immediately.

Parvez, who was appointed as chairman of the bank in 2016, is the first chairman to be removed from the post by the state government before end of his term.

Within hours of Parvez’s removal, sleuths of state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided his office and residence in Srinagar.

According to reports, sleuths of the ACB carried searches in Ahmed’s office in the Corporate headquarter of the Bank and his residence.

“An ACB team led by senior officers seized some vital records pertaining to backdoor appointments, money laundering and other bungling in the Bank during the raids,” they said.

“The vigilance organisation was looking for records of nearly 1,200 appointments allegedly made at the behest of political masters of the previous PDP-BJP government in the state and during Ahmad's tenure,” they said.

However, there was no official word from the ACB regarding the raids till this report was filed.

Reacting to his sacking, Parvez said he was open to scrutiny on every transaction during his tenure with the bank.

“Absolutely no regrets. Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution. Open to scrutiny on each and every transaction I have done during my two decades of functioning in the bank,” he tweeted.