June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank chairman meets Governor

Interim Chairman J&K Bank R K Chibber met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Monday.
Malik and Chibber discussed several important issues pertaining to the efficient functioning of the bank.
Governor urged Chibber to ensure close monitoring of the fiscal health of the Bank and stressed the high importance of maintaining discipline amongst its functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability.

 

