JK Bank Chairman inaugurates one-of-a-kind digital banking lobby

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 8:
In its endeavor to provide unparalleled customer experience and give a competitive edge to its operations by adopting new innovations, Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed inaugurated a one-of-a-kind digital banking lobby- the Apex Digital Lobby in the corporate headquarters of the Bank at Srinagar.
In a statement a spokesperson of the bank said that equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the digital lobby would provide digital products and services at par with the best in the industry and includes sophisticated machines like Interactive Banking Kiosk for providing comprehensive information about banking products and services, Cash Recycler for accepting and withdrawing cash, Cheque Drop Machine for collection of cheques which generates the image of the cheque along with time stamp, POS Terminals for bill payments, Passbook Printing Kiosk for swift printing of barcode specific passbooks, Mobile Application, mPay for providing enhanced transactional features and a kiosk with easy collect facility.
Commenting on this, Chairman and CEO of the bank, Parvez Ahmed said, “The lobby shall provide not only world-class digital banking facility but virtually put the banking world at our fingertips. We at J&K Bank feel that it is our pledge to provide best in class facilities to all our stakeholders,” adding that the bank has plans to open digital lobbies across the state with the first such lobby for public coming up at SSI Lal Chowk on 15th April 2019.
The highlight of the event was NAO, a programmable humanoid robot. The inauguration of the digital lobby comes right on the heels of J&K Bank featuring among top three banks as per data released by Digi Dhan Dashboard, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India in performing digital banking transactions upto a third quarter of the current financial year. The bank has captured 3.21 crore digital payment transactions in the three quarters of the current financial year ended December 2018.
Having already embarked on the journey of digital transformation, J&K Bank continues to foray into the digitalisation landscape of banking sector and put in place the technological infrastructure for increased convenience and greater transactional security. “Our Bank has embarked on the journey of digitalisation and shall explore on its way every possibility to rapidly evolve in terms of adopting the latest technological advancements. We hope that this initiative will usher in a new era of technological intervention in our banking functions and carry our services to greater heights,” the chairman added.
The lobby unveils a new banking experience that is boundless in terms of connectivity and opens new vistas concerning day to day financial transactions. Seamless connectivity, low cost per transaction, virtually zero error, and reduced Turn Around Time are among many benefits of adopting digital channels besides being highly secure.
Evolution from traditional delivery channels to a system supplemented by alternate IT-enabled delivery channels plays an instrumental role in reducing the cost of operations. Besides the reduction in footfall, the introduction of digital delivery channels provides leeway to operative levels to focus on sales operations.
Pertinent to mention, NAO robot is programmable and has become a standard in education and research. NAO is used as an assistant by companies and healthcare centers to welcome, inform and entertain visitors.