J&K Bank Chairman inaugurates 2 branches, 4 ATMs at Rajouri

Pays obeisance at Hazrat Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah Shrine
Srinagar, Sept 8:
J&K Bank would be contemplating a comprehensive financial inclusion plan to bring entire population of Rajouri district into the formal banking system. For this, the bank would be establishing Ultra Small Branches (USBs) in the every nook and corner of the district.
This was stated by the J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, on the occasion of inaugurating the bank’s two business units (Branches) and four ATMs in the Western Zone of the J&K State.
The Chairman inaugurated the Bank’s new Business Unit (Branch) at Shahdra Sharief, Rajouri. The inauguration was performed in presence of Administrator Auqaf Shahdra Sharief, Abdul Qayoom Dar, the Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo & R K Chhibber and prominent citizens of the area.
Speaking to the audience during an interaction after inauguration, Parvez Ahmed said,” Our presence here goes beyond business dimensions. We deem it our responsibility to serve each and every last mile customer of our state in addressing their financial needs and most essentially in supporting livelihood activities which can usher financial prosperity in their lives. We are committed to expanding our presence in the entire Rajouri district.”
The bank would be undertaking various Financial Literacy Campaigns here to help people embrace banking and various products and services, said the chairman and further stated: “We have to help build better lives.”
Later in the day, the Chairman at Shahdra Sharief also electronically inaugurated a branch at Bus Stand Mendher besides four ATMs at degree college Mendher, Behra Mendher, Balakote Mendhar and Marhote Surankote for the convenience of the people of the area.
The citizens of Shahdra Sharief thanked the Chairman for opening a branch which is a huge relief to them as they will not have to travel now to Thanamandi or Rajouri for the banking needs.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the administrator Auqaf Shahdra Sharief hailed the Bank’s initiative to establish the branch for offering door step banking services to the devotees, business establishment and inhabitants of the villages around the shrine. The bank’s branch he added will help address the cash and other financial needs of large number of pilgrims visiting Ziyarat Shahdra Sharief and would also help the administration in cash management of shrine funds.
He further said that the area inhabits a large poor population and now the bank’s presence will be a positive step in helping the small business and agriculture sector of the region.
He also thanked the Bank for dedicating an Ambulance under the bank’s CSR initiative last year. The ambulance he said has been instrumental in saving many lives of poor inhabitants by offering mobile aid and safe transit to hospitals at Rajouri or Jammu..
Meanwhile, while paying obeisance at the holy shrine of Hazrat Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah. the chairman hailed the initiatives of the Auqaf in establishing Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University as a major step towards imparting quality education in the District. He further said that Bank will explore all possibilities to facilitate the Shrine Administration for improving the healthcare services in the area.