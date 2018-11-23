JK Bank Chairman inaugurates 1st HR Conclave at IIM, Jammu

“Collaborate with educational institutions in far flung areas to inspire youth of the state”
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23:
J&K Bank Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed Friday inaugurated the 1st Human Resource Conclave organised by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu in presence of Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Prof. Manoj Dhar, Director, IIM Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay, Chief Executive Officer Sify Technologies Kamal Nath, Chairperson, Women Entrepreneur Cell, MSME of India, Ms. Jaya Goyal, Chairman PGP IIM Jammu Rajat Sharma, faculty members, HR Heads of global companies, senior officers of JK Bank and a large number of students. The Conclave with focus on Disruptions and Innovations in HR is the first of its kind major endeavour for the state of J&K by IIM Jammu bringing the top CEOs, corporate HR veterans from various leading companies to present talks on various themes pertaining to HR.
J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed appreciated the vision of Director, IIM Jammu, Prof B.S. Sahay, with a legacy of notable contributions as Founder Director of IIM Raipur and distinguished expertise, for bringing the industry experts and academicians from across the globe to one platform.
He said, “This initiative and presence of IIM, Jammu means a lot for our state as we have so far had limited opportunities of knowledge and other impact engagements particularly with the industries of the country owing to the nature of economy of our state and various unique challenges of the region. I strongly believe that a new era of development and progress has begun for the entire state with the coming of the best institutions such as IIM Jammu to this state. Today’s conclave is a strong message and positive indication of how through the powerful, knowledge centres of the country like IIM, unique opportunities of convention with industries, academia, government and key institutions can be created thereby opening new doors of opportunities.”
He further said that the contributions of Indian Institute of Management are exemplary in shaping the country by producing finest business leaders, academicians and policy makers who have been at the forefront of innovation and the presence of IIM in Jammu is a source of inspiration for the youth of the state offering valuable opportunities to explore, research and contribute management solutions for the welfare of our people in the State, understand the challenges unique to J&K and harness the strong sectors through innovative breakthroughs catalyzing socio-economic development of J&K.
He said that Bank has been actively engaging with all leading Institutions and Universities in J&K and notable opportunities are available to engage with IIM Jammu to create a knowledge based society in J&K. He urged the leadership of IIM Jammu to reach out to the community especially students in far flung areas by collaborating with educational institutions to inspire the youth to channelize their energy in constructive contribution towards the society.
He also presented a brief profile of J&K Bank to the conclave being the only listed company from J&K established since the year 1938 and working closely on the development banking model apart from being a pan-India commercial Bank. Sharing his views on the HR Innovations and Disruptions, he said, “Being from the Banking Industry, I can personally share that for any business leader, in the current times, a seamless transformation towards incorporating the latest is both exciting as well as challenging. The traditional roles of HR- recruitments, payroll management and transfer policies have been revamped with the technology solutions available and for a considerable while, every organisation has been focussing towards automation and integration of these practices on the technology platforms to facilitate HR conventional roles.”
“Today’s conclave is a great opportunity for us as an Institution to benefit from the best practices and disruptions towards Human Resource that are being used by the industries and learn the impact they have or potentially can create. In this conclave, J&K Bank too shall search for a unique set of solution towards our HR management needs based on the vital exchange of knowledge we shall have here at the Conclave.” Citing the key objectives from Bank’s recent transformation in the past two years, he said that the Bank has achieved administrative efficiency and is now looking towards platform solutions in HR to better gauge the performance continuously and enhance the productivity of existing work force by imparting skills and feedback on real time basis.
Earlier Director IIM, Jammu Prof. BS Sahay during his welcome address presented the vision and mission of IIM Jammu besides acknowledging wholeheartedly the support of Chairman & CEO JK Bank and his team for actively engaging in the two day conclave as main sponsors.
The Director IIM Jammu expressed interest in exploring opportunities of mutual engagement with the J&K Bank to add value to the state of J&K.
Chief Executive Officer Sify Technologies deliberated on the need for a holistic digital transformation of HR function in companies for improving the experience of the new generation of talented employees. Chairperson Women Entrepreneur Cell MSME underscored the importance of human capital as the most important asset on the balance sheet of a company.
Rajat Sharma presented the vote of thanks in the inaugural session the proceedings of which were conducted by the students of IIM Jammu. Notably the conclave is the biggest HR event in J&K bringing the top executives and panellists from Maruti Suzuki, GE, Jubilant, Amazon, Tata Industries, Kotak Mahindra, Capgemini, Karvy Group, Bhart Khoj, Reserve Bank of India and Fortis among others.