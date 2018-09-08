J&K Bank Chairman holds interactive session with BGSBU students

Business Leaders in 21st Century should focus on economic, environmental and social goals simultaneously to stay relevant- Parvez Ahmed
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sept 07:
Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, organised an interactive session of the students with Parvez Ahmed, J&K Bank Chairman and CEO in the university auditorium today. The topic of the session revolved around various challenges and issues faced by 21st century business leaders. Vice Chancellor Prof. Javed Musarrat, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Iqbal Parvez , Registrar Dr. Ashfaq, Deans & Directors of various schools of the university, faculty members and administrative staff of the University were present during the session.
“We are living in the most uncertain times of modern history when the only thing constant is Change. The societal and business landscape is also in a state of flux and institutions and corporates which will not adapt to the dynamics of times are unlikely to exist. It is one of the greatest points of inflexion in the history. The three largest forces of Technology, Globalisation and Climate change are accelerating at once. As a result many aspects of our society, workplaces and geopolitics are being reshaped and need to be re-imagined," said the J&K Bank Chairman & CEO in his address.
“If we are to solve the most pressing issues of our time be it the climate change, conservation of resources, inclusivity of society and tolerance, we need to tap into the dynamism of youth movements and young social entrepreneurs, for they have the potential to disrupt inertia and be the most creative forces for social change. We need to empower youth to drive social progress in the country through new and innovative projects,” asserted Parvez Ahmed.
He added, “The 21st century offers more room to take risks and think out of the box to deliver well. Now is the time for Business Leaders to think the unthinkable.”
He stressed upon the need for every sector to embrace technology and develop a habit of knowledge updation through constant learning and unlearning which is going to be the key differentiator for the leader in the current times to give the right direction to the businesses and seizing opportunities to be future-ready and relevant.
He further added that the motivation of current generation is different and to retain such talent requires unique incentivization and a sense of giving back to the society through businesses.
In a brief question answer session with the students, he also discussed a wide spectrum of topics besides the leadership attributes of contemporary leaders with focus on collaboration, creativity and fostering culture of innovation while demonstrating high emotional intelligence and optimism.
The Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Iqbal Parvez during his welcome address apprised about the awards and accolades received by the University in recent times. He described the visit of the Chairman JK Bank as a momentous occasion being the first such visit by an industry leader for motivating the students of the university. He eulogized the goal oriented role and leadership of Parvez Ahmed in steering the Bank in turbulent times in the banking industry
Earlier in the day, Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Professor Javed Musarrat and Parvez Ahmed exchanged multiple agreements wherein JK Bank will offer wide benefits and privileges exclusive to the employees of the university under its services as part of most favoured client arrangement. Bank will also extend support and counselling to the employees through Financial Literacy Camps at various centres of the University. The bank will also provide Students of the University with a co-branded campus multi utility Campus Card.
Vice Chancellor, Professor Javed Musarrat appreciated the gesture of the Chairman for walking an extra mile to establish Academia and Industry partnership and creating a platform for exchange of ideas for the betterment of the society through harnessing intellectual capabilities. Prof. Musarrat also handed over agreement to make available 2700 square feet hall to the Bank to establish a Digital Lounge and state of the art Business Unit not only for the staff, students and faculty of the University but also the residents of the nearby villages. The Digital lounge will offer world class banking facility offering immersive experience over multitude of channels and transaction processing stations, information and interaction sessions apart from serving as a business lounge.
In the sidelines of the event, a tree plantation drive was held wherein the Chairman and Vice Chancellor planted saplings at Sabrang Square of the University in presence of Dean Academic Affaris, Prof. Iqbal Parvez, Registrar Dr. Ahsfaq Ahmed, Director of Bio Diversity Prof Shuja Uddin, J&K Bank Executive Presidents P K Tickoo, R K Chhibber and Vice Presidents.
Addressing the team of University and students, Parvez Ahmed expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and exchange of ideas through the interactive session. He appreciated the efforts and contribution of the University particularly towards educational up-liftment and empowerment of the underprivileged people of the Pir-Panjal region.
He said,” The vision of the University under the leadership of Professor Javed Musarrat is exemplary as the University has in a very short span of time introduced multitude of courses and emerged as a centre of intellectual excellence.”
He further said that the Bank is committed to playing a vital role in facilitating positive development and financial empowerment in the state and is ready to go beyond its business dimension to bring the vital institutions together and create a knowledge driven and entrepreneurial young society. He also announced the sponsorship of Gold medals to the bright meritorious academic toppers of the University, besides an ambulance for the university under its CSR initiative.
The day concluded with Vote of Thanks by Registrar BGSBU, Dr Ashfaq A Zarri who assured full collaboration with the Bank for educational upliftment and economic prosperity in the Pir Panjal region.