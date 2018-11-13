JK Bank chairman calls on Advisor Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
Jammu and Kashmir Bank chairman, Parvez Ahmed Monday called on Advisor to Governor, Kewal Krishan Sharma.
Parvez briefed the Advisor about several initiatives being taken up by the Bank for expanding its services. He informed that the bank has a total of 1.12 crore accounts across the country besides having a branch in almost every block of the state.
The Advisor asked the Chairman to explore more avenues in J&K as well as other States for the growth of the bank.