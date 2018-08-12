JK Bank chairman announces cash award for six security guards, driver

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 11:
&K Bank Chairman, Parvez Ahmed, Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs.50,000 each for six bank security guards, who foiled the attempt of unidentified gunmen to loot the banks.
Besides, a bank driver, who is on adhoc employee in the bank, has also been given the same amount of cash reward. They will also be given an appreciation certificate for the bravery.
While announcing cash awards, Parvez said, “Money is not a substitute for the act of wit and bravery which the bank security guards and the driver of the cash van have shown. However, it’s a token acknowledgement from the management of the bank for their efforts to protect the interests of the institution which is invaluable asset of the people of the J&K state. These brave hearts risking their lives is commendable.”
He also acknowledged support of people at Mohammadpora, who risked their lives while helping the bank officials to thwart the robbery attempt of gunmen.
“Peoples’ support serves as a great source of inspiration for us and will further strengthen the bond of trust that bank shares with the people of J&K,” Parvez said.
He appealed all stakeholders of the bank to extend their full support in protecting the public money and assets of the bank.
Four armed security guards and the driver, who were on duty with the cash van of the bank, foiled attempt of unidentified gunmen to loot the cash van. During the course, the security guards and the driver were injured as bullets were showered on the van.
The cash van was intercepted by the gunmen in between Zainapora and Imam Sahib, Shopian on June 7, 2018. The awarded armed security guards and the driver are: Hidayatullah, Gul Pathan, Mohammad Gazi Khan , Parvez Ahmed Bhat and Farooq Ahmed.
A few days back, armed robbers attacked bank’s Khrew branch and the alert security guard, Mukhtar Ahmad Bajad, foiled their attempt to loot the bank. The security guard was injured as he was stabbed while thwarting the attempt of robbers to loot the bank branch.
Another security guard, Mohammad Ashram Oswal, while guarding the Mohammadpora branch of the bank in Shopian, was seriously injured when gunmen showered bullets on him and attempted to loot the branch. The incident happened in last week of July.