J&K Bank celebrates World Arbour Day, plants trees

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

It is in our best interests to contribute to sustainability of our people: Parvez Ahmed

On the occasion of World Arbour Day, J&K Bank conducted a plantation drive wherein scores of saplings comprising of various species were planted here in the picturesque Badamvaer Park. Notably, the park is developed and maintained by the Bank under its Ecology and Heritage Preservation Program.

Led by the Bank’s Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed, the bank’s Executive Presidents R K Chhibber and Abdul Rashid Sheigan planted saplings of species like Magnolia Lilliflora and Magnolia Soulangeana in the park. The Presidents, Vice Presidents also participated in the plantation drive by planting saplings of PrunusDulcis across the park.

Commenting on plantation drive that is part of the Bank’s Eco-Conservation Program, Chairman Parvez Ahmad said, ‘On the auspicious occasion of Nauroz& Holi, the spring festivals which are an important part of our rich socio cultural heritage I take this opportunity to greet all our customers and members of J&K Bank family. These festivals of new beginnings and happiness also coincide with World Arbour Day which is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of a new chapter of renewal in the cycle of nature’

‘Planting trees and maintaining a clean and green environment is a part of our legacy as a responsible corporate citizen as we have consciously chosen to focus on the well-defined triple bottom-line of economic environmental and social goals simultaneously. We firmly believe that business has accountability beyond its basic responsibility to its shareholders; a responsibility to a broader constituency that includes its key stakeholders: Customers, Employees, Government the people of the communities in which it operates. Profitable growth depends on the economic, environmental and social sustainability of our communities and it is in our best interests to contribute to the sustainability of our people.’ asserted Parvez Ahmed

‘In future we are also contemplating to get our buildings certified for environmental sustainability besides constructing only green buildings in future to minimize the environmental impact of our infrastructure’, added the chairman.

Pertinently, the Bank has revived, developed Badamvaer and continues to preserve and maintain its matchless charm for more than a decade now. The park has come up as an attractive destination in spring and summer and beyond not only for tourists from outside Kashmir but has become a hub of social and familial communions, celebrations for visitors from across the valley beside locals.

The park flaunts a properly designed Jogging-track that runs for one and a half kilometer and presents itself as a godsend gift for the health conscious irrespective of their age or gender.

Every day, hundreds of locals from adjoining areas including senior citizens, women and children can be seen jogging on the track, soon after the dawn breaks.