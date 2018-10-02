J&K Bank celebrates 80th foundation day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 1:
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday celebrated its 8th foundation day and the entire staff of J&K Bank led by Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed read-out a pledge statement vowing to fulfill the bank’s founding objective of financial empowerment.
Wearing branded-for-occasion white T-shirts and caps or stoles, over 11000 employees of the bank across India reaffirmed their commitment to offer the best services and financial solutions to the bank’s customers.
Among other things, the staff echoed the chairman’s promise to strengthen their bonding further with all its stakeholders especially customers, investors, and promoters by upholding the spirit of service with integrity and dedication.
The main function was organized at the bank’s Corporate Headquarters (CHQ) while all the Zonal offices across India were connected through the video-conference link.
On the occasion, the bank staff took out symbolic rallies for reaffirming their commitment towards their organization and the people at large.
“Our customers must leave with better feelings from our delivery points because the future of our bank is very much linked to these feelings. With a deep sense of emotional equity invested with us, they expect quite higher from us. But we need to understand that meeting their expectations simply means realizing our business goals. Therefore, we should strengthen our mission from now onwards to ensure that customers feel satisfied rather delighted with our services and products,” J&K bank chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed said during his keynote address.