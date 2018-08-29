JK Bank business outlets to collect relief for flood ravaged Kerala

Chairman appeals customers & general public for generous donations
Chairman appeals customers & general public for generous donations
Srinagar, August 29:
J&K Bank has contemplated a relief collection initiative for Kerala flood affected people through its Business Units and other service delivery outlets including ATM locations and Khidmat Centres across the country. Under the initiative, which will be operational for a month beginning September 1, 2018, the network of almost 3000 delivery channels of the Bank will accept all forms of material assistance like food articles, clothes and other usable commodities donated by the citizens. The relief/contributions collected will be sent to the flood affected victims in Kerala through a reputed NGO.
The spokesperson of the bank said that in case of any monetary donations, J&K Bank shall be communicating the number of a centralized Relief account wherein money by way of cheque, cash, e-banking and other payment modes can be deposited by the citizens. The donation collected during the period will be forwarded to Kerala flood victims for their relief and rehabilitation.
All citizens willing to offer any form of physical or monetary assistance can therefore contact nearest J&K Bank Business Units, ATM locations and Khidmat Centres.
Appealing the general public and customers, J&K Bank chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, said,” In the wake of devastating floods in Kerala causing massive loss of lives and rendering thousands homeless, we appeal to all for generously contributing in any possible way whether as physical contributions or donations in your nearest JK Bank Business outlets. By sharing the pain of the flood victims which we witnessed in 2014 floods in J&K, it would be a part of our mission towards giving back to the society as a responsible citizen. We will ensure your help reaches the people in Kerala. Together we can make a difference and resurrect Kerala! "
It is worth mentioning that while speaking to the NDTV Parvez Ahmed in a recent interview said, “Floods in Kerala have left a huge trail of devastation and we as a society and organization having more than 70 percent footprint in J&K witnessed the same pain during the disastrous 2014 floods in J&K. The floods caused huge irreplaceable loss of life and disheveled the business and economic activity in our state and this unfortunate disaster is repeating itself in Kerala. Every member of society has a responsibility to come forward and donate generously in rebuilding and rehabilitation of the flood affected victims. In these hard times, we express our heartfelt sympathies and pray for their quick recovery. We fervently hope that all conscious citizens would be donating generously towards this noble cause and convey a message to all that we care for the human welfare and values irrespective of their locations, said the chairman.”
Notably, the JK Bank employees recently donated Rs 11.50 crore for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people in Kerala.