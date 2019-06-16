JK Bank brought under RTI Ambit

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

RTI Movement congratulates Govt , Chairman

Jammu & Kashmir Right to Information Movement (RTIM) has congratulated Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s Board of Directors especially the Chairman and J&K Government for finally taking a call to bring J&K Bank under the ambit of J&K RTI Act 2009

In a statement Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat thanked and appreciated the role of Government especially Chief Secretary in ensuring transparency and accountability in JK Bank by playing a key role in declaring JK Bank a public authority which lead to implementation of RTI Act in the bank. He also thanked interim Chairman of J&K Bank R K Chibber for deciding in the BoD meeting to implement RTI law in JK Bank in letter and spirit.

“Chief Secretary had already cleared all our doubts regarding JK Bank during the Governor’s press conference. Govt must provide all the support to new management of JK Bank headed by Mr R K Chibber the interim Chairman. We Congratulate Government particularly CS and JK bank management headed by R K Chibber for taking such a bold decision vis a vis implementing Right to Information Act in JK bank “ said Dr Raja Muzaffar