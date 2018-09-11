JK Bank branch opened at GGM Science College

Industry - Academia partnership to bridge skill gap for job market- Parvez Ahmed
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 10:
The Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Jammu, Prof. Anju Bhasin Monday inaugurated JK Bank Business Unit Cluster University at GGM Science College in presence of J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, University Registrar Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Z.A.Hashmi. Principals and deans of the constituent colleges, senior officers of the bank and a number of students were also present on the occasion.
The Business Unit will serve the Cluster University temporarily till establishment of a full-fledged state of the art digital lounge and business unit within the University campus.
The inauguration was followed by an interaction of J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed with the Vice Chancellor Prof Anju Bhasin, Principals & Deans of the constituent colleges and senior faculty of the University. The Vice Chancellor shared with the Chairman about the history and vision of the Cluster University to establish it as a centre of educational excellence by introducing new curriculum and courses in line with the changing scenario in the education sector. She discussed the prospective opportunities to explore further areas of collaboration with the bank including preservation of heritage of the GGM Science College.
Prof. Bhasin commended the contribution of JK Bank towards the development of the state and premium quality services to all sections of the society. She also appreciated the recent steps taken by the Chairman to collaborate with the universities and educational institutions all across the state besides improving the penetration of digital transactions in the state which shall go a long way in enhancing transparency in the functioning of various institutions.
Addressing the interactive session, Parvez Ahmed said, “It is good to learn about the steps initiated by the Cluster University in enhancing the quality and transformation of constituent colleges to create centers of excellence and innovation. Being a new University, it is at an advantageous position to augment the employment prospects of youths by introducing job oriented and innovative courses keeping in view the rapid transformative disciplines of study. In fact the idea behind partnership with the academia is to act as a catalyst to bridge the gap in skill required for the job market as recent research has pointed out concerns on the employability of the graduates.”
The Chairman expressed full support by the bank, being an important stakeholder in the socio-economic development of the state, in actively supporting start-up culture in the state and entrepreneurship endeavors emerging from University’s vision to drive innovation.
The Chairman and the Vice Chancellor agreed to enhance the engagement framework in due course with Bank conducting Financial and digital literacy camps for the students besides committing to offer all possible CSR support for the welfare of students. Both agreed upon the need for industry-academia collaboration as means to skills generation, acquisition, and adoption of knowledge facilitating innovation and technology transfer for the benefit of the society and promotion of entrepreneurship.
The Vice Chancellor, agreed to allocate land to the Chairman to establish a full-fledged Business Unit within the University premises. The Chairman informed that the Bank will also establish a state of the art digital lounge with self catering transaction and interactive systems along with a lounge and thinking space for students.
On the request of the Vice Chancellor the Chairman agreed to provide internship opportunities for on the job learning for the students of the Cluster University. It was also mutually agreed upon to create a joint corpus to sponsor the education of the economically weaker students who shall be identified through a joint framework by the university and the bank.