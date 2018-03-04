J&K Bank begins registrations for Amarnath Yatra,

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 3
J&K Bank has begun registration for Amarnath Yatra - 2018 at 89 of its designated business units in 21 states across the county.
The bank’s Zonal Head Jammu (Central-I) Sunil Gupta handed over the first yatra-slip to Ujwal Sharma of Jammu for the Route Baaltal at the Bank’s Residency Road counter in Jammu. Shri Amarnath Yatra - 2018 is scheduled to commence on 28th June and will culminate on the 26th August, 2018.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “As per the traditions, our Bank has again undertaken registration of devotees for Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2018 in which a total of 313800 pilgrims will be registered for the sixty-day Yatra. The devotee who plans to undertake the yatra can get himself/herself registered on first-come- first-serve basis from any of the 89 designated business units after completion of the requisite documentation i.e. the devotee has to fill up form for registration along with prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate along with four passport sized photographs.”
“The list of Authorized Doctor/Medical Institution who can issue medical certificates is available on the website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. However, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and no female with more than six weeks pregnancy shall be registered for yatra”, he added.
The registration facility in J&K is available at Karan Nagar Srinagar, Leh, Residency Road Jammu, Bakshi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Billawer, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban and Doda business units of the bank between 3 pm and 6 pm on all the working days.
Meanwhile, J&K Bank shifted it business unit at Arnas to its new premises.
The bank’s Zonal Head Jammu North (II) Sudhir Gupta inaugurated the new premises and the onsite ATM in presence of valuable customers, senior citizens, government officials and local residents. There was no ATM in the nearby area earlier.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Zonal Head apprised them about the efforts J&K Bank has been making to provide best banking services to customers across the state.
Appreciating efforts of the bank, locals also expressed gratitude for commissioning of ATM facility which, they said, will help people coming from the surrounding areas also especially during odd hours.
They expressed their satisfaction on services being rendered by the business unit. Head business unit Vijay Saini thanked the audience for their valuable presence at the inauguration of new premises.
