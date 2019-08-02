About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank beats Iqbal Sports by solitary goal

The Annual League Football Tournament is in progress both at Synthetic Turf TRC and Polo Ground West. The matches were played on Thursday at Synthetic Turf, TRC Srinagar. Young Iqbal defeated Hyderya Sports by 4-2 in Super Division.
The second match of Premier Division was played between J&K Bank and Iqbal Sports.
Both the teams played exceptionally well and the first half score remained goalless.
The budding players of Iqbal Sports faced all the challenges of experienced J&K Bank and marked their players properly which resulted in Bank players having a tough time to beat the defence line of the opponents.
It was in the 75th minute of the second half that J&K Bank took advantage of a mistake from their opponents and scored a goal. Iqbal Sports maintained their rhythm and fought upto the end but could not find the net.
The spectators were enthralled by the quality football exhibited by both the teams. Finally J&K Bank defeated Iqbal Sports by a solitary goal.
Meanwhile, three matches of Senior/Junior Division were also played at Polo Ground West. In the first match, Seven Star FC got a walkover against NFC Peerbagh. In the 2nd match Youth Development Academy, Allochibagh defeated Tawheed FC by two goals to one. In the third match of Senior Division Kashmir United FC defeated Islamic University FC by one goal to Nil
The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.

