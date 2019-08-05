J&K Bank beat J&K Police by 4 goals

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 3 August 2019.

In the first match of Super Division played between Young Maharaja FC and Rahim Green FC. The first half ended goalless. Young Maharaja FC defeated Rahim Green FC by one goal to nil. It was a goal gifted to Young Maharaja by a self goal for a mistake by the defender of Rahim Green FC.

The second match of the Premier Division was played between arch rivals J&K Police XI and J&K Bank XI. Both the teams right from the first of the match played quality football. Adnan of J&K Bank scored a goal in 33rd Minute of Ist Half. There were attacks and counter attacks which marked the specialty of the match. The first half score was 1:0 in favour of J&K Bank XI.

The second half started with J&K Police Team trying to equalize but could not find the net.

Danish of J&K Bank XI scored another goal in 58th minute. J&K Bank players consolidated their position and succeeded in scoring another goal from a header from Danish. In 78th minute J&K Bank made another spectacular move which resulted in a nice goal scored by Muneeb. The match ended with 4:0 in favour of J&K Bank. The performance of J&K Bank had remained excellent & had been appreciated by the football lovers. The team as on top of their pool with 18 points.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.