About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank beat J&K Police by 4 goals

 In the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 3 August 2019.
In the first match of Super Division played between Young Maharaja FC and Rahim Green FC. The first half ended goalless. Young Maharaja FC defeated Rahim Green FC by one goal to nil. It was a goal gifted to Young Maharaja by a self goal for a mistake by the defender of Rahim Green FC.
The second match of the Premier Division was played between arch rivals J&K Police XI and J&K Bank XI. Both the teams right from the first of the match played quality football. Adnan of J&K Bank scored a goal in 33rd Minute of Ist Half. There were attacks and counter attacks which marked the specialty of the match. The first half score was 1:0 in favour of J&K Bank XI.
The second half started with J&K Police Team trying to equalize but could not find the net.
Danish of J&K Bank XI scored another goal in 58th minute. J&K Bank players consolidated their position and succeeded in scoring another goal from a header from Danish. In 78th minute J&K Bank made another spectacular move which resulted in a nice goal scored by Muneeb. The match ended with 4:0 in favour of J&K Bank. The performance of J&K Bank had remained excellent & had been appreciated by the football lovers. The team as on top of their pool with 18 points.
The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.

 

Latest News

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Aug 04 | Agencies
Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Aug 04 | Agencies
Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Aug 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Aug 04 | Junaid Kathju
Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Aug 04 | Riyaz Bhat
Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Aug 04 | Agencies
Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

Aug 04 | PTI/AFP
Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Aug 04 | RK Web News
20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

Aug 04 | Agencies
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir is about

Kashmir is about 'cherished set' of memories, Author Madhuri Vijay

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

Aug 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank beat J&K Police by 4 goals

              

 In the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 3 August 2019.
In the first match of Super Division played between Young Maharaja FC and Rahim Green FC. The first half ended goalless. Young Maharaja FC defeated Rahim Green FC by one goal to nil. It was a goal gifted to Young Maharaja by a self goal for a mistake by the defender of Rahim Green FC.
The second match of the Premier Division was played between arch rivals J&K Police XI and J&K Bank XI. Both the teams right from the first of the match played quality football. Adnan of J&K Bank scored a goal in 33rd Minute of Ist Half. There were attacks and counter attacks which marked the specialty of the match. The first half score was 1:0 in favour of J&K Bank XI.
The second half started with J&K Police Team trying to equalize but could not find the net.
Danish of J&K Bank XI scored another goal in 58th minute. J&K Bank players consolidated their position and succeeded in scoring another goal from a header from Danish. In 78th minute J&K Bank made another spectacular move which resulted in a nice goal scored by Muneeb. The match ended with 4:0 in favour of J&K Bank. The performance of J&K Bank had remained excellent & had been appreciated by the football lovers. The team as on top of their pool with 18 points.
The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;