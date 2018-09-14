J&K Bank ATM inaugurated at Kamangarpora, network grows to 1236

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 13:
J&K Bank today commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Kamangarpora of Downtown area Srinagar. The ATM was inaugurated by the Bank’s President Abdul Rashid Sheigan alongwith Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Tabasum Nazir in presence Fayaz Ahmed Malik Cluster Head, Chairman Shehri Khas Traders coordination Committee Nazir Ahmed Shah and other locals and businessmen.
While inaugurating the ATM, Abdul Rashid Sheigan reiterated the bank’s conviction of taking banking facilities to every nook and corner of the state.
“The purpose of installing this state-of-the-art machine here at the business hub of Downtown area is to provide the hi-tech banking services to the locals, businessman of the area. Customer convenience is our priority and we are hopeful this ATM facility will ease the locals who now have easy access to cash any time,” he said.
Also present on the occasion, Vice President and Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Tabasum Nazir expressed happiness over the commissioning of the ATM in a timely manner and lauded the commitment of staff in catering to the financial needs of locals.“J&K Bank has always taken lead in serving all the sections of society in the state. I am happy that the bank has commissioned an ATM here that will provide the cash and other services to both the locals and businessmen alike”, she said.
Chairman Shehri Khas Traders coordination Committee Nazir Ahmed Shah expressed gratitude to the bank management for commissioning of the ATM and providing state of art banking facilities to the locals and businessmen.
After commissioning of this ATM, the number of such machines in J&K has gone to 1138. While as 728 ATM are operative in the valley, 410 ATMs are operational in the Jammu region of the state. Overall, the ATM network has strengthened to 1236 across the country.