J&K Bank announces recruitment drive

Bank's business crosses 150,000 Cr mark: Parvez
Bank's business crosses 150,000 Cr mark: Parvez
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 06:
J&K Bank, the State's premier financial institution, Saturday announced the recruitment drive for positions of Probationary Officers and Banking Associates.
The bank has announced the recruitment drive in order to support the state centric business expansion and optimization of banks business in rest of India by expanding in the selected areas.
The bank has already crossed business of Rs 150,000 Cr mark.
The announcement is seen as a major relief for unemployed educated youth in the state, who are facing limited job opportunities.
JK Bank is the second largest employment generator in the state.
“Currently, the Bank is facing shortfall of staff owing to accumulated vacancies impending due to superannuation, resignations and opening of new Business Units over the past year and has been rationalizing staff available to meet immediate needs,” said a J&K Bank spokesman.
He said the Bank’s Board is contemplating Campus Recruitments in all leading Institutions across the state besides other measures to induct meritorious and talented youths in a fair & transparent manner to meet the immediate shortfall in its manpower.
Interacting with the media, J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed said the bank has successfully undertaken the journey of transformation and turnaround with transparency and resilience at the heart of all policies adopted.
“The strategic shift in our business model to retail and AAA rated Corporates over the past two years have enabled the bank to cross 150000 Cr business mark as on 30th of September 2018 with J&K state business at 105000 Crores,” he said.
“In our state JK Bank’s mission is to improve the economic profile of our people which can only happen when we improve the credit penetration in the state by lending more in the productive sectors especially to the entrepreneurs. At present only about 10-12% of our population is availing credit facilities from JK Bank and enhanced credit penetration will drive the next phase of our business growth in the near term. We intend to map the whole geography in the state in such a manner that nobody in the state should be travelling more than 5-10 Km for availing the banking facilities. This will not only improve deposit mobilization and credit penetration but has also lot of alignment with the vision of the state government to improve the socio economic profile of the people” Parvez further said.
The J&K Bank chairman said the Bank is also ready to inaugurate 35 Ultra Small Branches called JK Bank Easy Payment Units in Leh to offer innovative banking services to around 111 villages of Leh and Ladakh region by the end of October, 2018.
“The Pilot Project of Ultra Small Branch model in Leh is part of Bank’s vision to financially include the scattered population of the region facing difficulties in conducting year round bank transactions in the existing Bank network due to tough topology and harsh climatic conditions. The ambitious project also aims to generate employment opportunities for the local population. The Bank plans to replicate the same model in far flung areas across the state facing limited Bank accessibility and increasing outreach and credit penetration through local employment engagement,” he said.
Parvez said the NPA recovery to reduce the provisioning costs and unlocking of provisions would remain their thrust area as the banking industry is entering a tight liquidity regime wherein margins are likely to shrink. “We need to contain the higher provisioning costs to protect our profitability.”