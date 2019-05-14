J&K Bank announces 40-marks uniform cut-off, reschedules Mains exam

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday announced a uniform cut-off of 40 marks for Probationary Officer (Preliminary) examination across the state.

“In view of the various representations received from candidates and also the directions from the Hon’ble Governor, Bank has decided to declare a uniform cut off of 40 across the state in relaxation of policy,” J&K Bank Chairman, Parvez Ahmad posted wrote on Twitter.

He further said: “All those candidates having assessment score of 40 and above shall be eligible to write the Mains.”

In a notification, the bank said that the examination for the Mains exam which was scheduled on 20th May will now be held on June 17. (CNS)