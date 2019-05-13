J&K Bank announces 40-marks uniform cut-off for PO prelims

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday announced a uniform cut-off of 40 marks for Probationary Officer (Preliminary) examination in the state.
“In view of the various representations received from candidates & also the directions from the Hon’ble Governor, Bank has decided to declare a uniform cut off of 40 across the state in relaxation of policy,” J&K Bank Chairman, Parvez Ahmad wrote on Twitter.
“All those candidates having assessment score of 40 and above shall be eligible to write the Mains," he said.
