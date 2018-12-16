J&K Bank: Anational asset

Shefan Jahan
Banking has become the most important limb for the functioning and progress of the present day economy of a State. It attains significance all the more in respect of the rapid progress being made in respect of not only industrial agriculture and other commercial activities, but also international commerce.
Banking is not limited merely to the business of lending to the borrowers, accepting deposits of the customers or bail out and creating credit. Banking sector has attained the significance of the financial industry channelizing capital from the savings to businesses, while maintaining liquidity to its saving account holders.
Therefore, it is rather unimaginable that all such commercial activities can be possible without the sound banking system in place in order to meet the demands of the day.
Banks provide livelihood to large number of workforce; profits to the stockholders through dividends and the consumers including the depositors and the borrowers. Besides these aspects, the banks have become the indices of economic growth of a State/Nation.
The J&K Bank is one such 80 year old institution, created by Maharaja Hari Singh by a Memorandum dated 19.06.1930; inviting the eminent investors to create a pool of monetary resources to help and provide assistance to his people in the state. They were the founding directors and the major shareholders of the bank.
Then incorporated in the year 1930, it was later on registered under the J&K companies Regulation No. XI of 1977(Samvat).
J&K Bank is thus an old private sector bank under the RBI guidelines which is owned by the State Govt., and functions as a Universal Bank for the state of J&K, and as a specialized bank in the rest of the country. J&K Bank is jointly regulated by the RBI and the Registrar of Companies under the Companies Act, as also by the Security Exchange Board of India/SEBI as it is a listed Company.
In 1956, J&K Bank was declared as an “A” class bank. In fact it is the only private sector bank designated as RBI’s agent for banking business, and carries out banking business of the Central Govt. besides collecting Central Taxes for the CBDT, and investing capital in the State government projects.
The State Govt. has at present the major share holdings of 53.00%, but does not control the bank absolutely. In other words it is a private as well as a State owned or a “Semi Govt. Bank”.
On 22nd of Nov. 2018, the State Administrative Council under the Chairmanship of the Governor, just a day after dissolving the assembly approved a proposal of treating the J&K Bank as a PSU.
Pertinently, the bank was incorporated as a joint stock company under the state laws in the year 1930, when India was not even born as a nation.
Thereafter accession of the State was with regard to only three subjects, and the J&K Bank continued to be the Central Bank of J&K catering to its fiscal matters, and financial arrangements. Even the RBI Act or the Banking Regulation Act 1949 did not apply to it. These were however made applicable in the year 1956.
In the year 2010 the State Govt. made a request to the Central Govt. for the grant of Rs. 2300/- crores for the structural reform through the 13th Finance Commission. The Union Govt. agreed to provide Rs.1000/- crores in the first instance, whereby as a pre-condition the RBI got control over the J&K Bank, and the bank was deprived of its status as the Banker of the State.
All through its inception till date, J&K Bank has been people’s bank. It is an asset of the people, and backbone of the State’s fiscal economy; not just financing entrepreneurs but also proactively participating in the corporate responsibilities and helping the people in the hours of need.
Coming back to the question of PSU; section 2(45) of the Companies Act 2013 describes a government company as any company in which more or equal to 51% of the paid share capital is held by the Central Govt. or by any State Govt.
The State and the Central governments invested such huge capital into such companies with the major consideration of accelerating growth of the core sectors of the economy; to generate employment and take over the sick units from the private sector. Indira Gandhi government nationalized 14 of India’s largest private banks in the year 1969 and an additional 6 more banks in the year 1980.
However, in the year 1991 due to Indian economic crises, the government began divesting its ownership of several PSU’s to raise capital and privatize companies putting up poor performance and low efficiency in terms of financial performance and administrative acumen. It was found that in order to compete globally the PSU’s should be granted additional autonomy.
In the increasing market competition the private banks have made forays with technological advancement and professional expertise in the field of economics, management and banking. Modern banking system is highly specialized and technical in character.
There is a general distrust of the government whether at the central level or the state level knowing the plight of the PSU’s which are caught in the babudomof the bureaucracy and red-tapism, which has made their growth lethargic. The departmental management of public sector units/enterprises has also time and again come under scanner, and attracted a lot of criticism.
Management requires a lot of initiatives and quick decisions of the executives. This cannot be achieved when the governing executives are heavily influenced by the appointing polity.
To emphasize the point the J&K Economic Survey of 2017 reported that there are nineteen PSU’s in the State out of which 7 received budgetary support from the government to meet even their wage bills.
Therefore, keeping these core vices in the system of the PSUs in view, the autonomy of the J&K Bank-the premier banking institution of the State cannot be allowed to be compromised or hazarded. The desirability is that the internal regulatory mechanism may be made more robust and free from day to day government intervention/control.
The Planning Commission at the time of drawing up the First Five Year plan that industrial undertakings under the state governments should be organized as joint stock companies and operated on the business lines with the internal management entirely under the control of the Board of Directors.
The need of the hour is thus to appoint such members to the Board among them the Chairman who are of impeccable integrity and honesty apart from being experts at economics, finance and banking. Their working should be independent of the policies of the Government, and should not be dictated by the whim and fancies of any persons in power.
The Law Commission of India in its 126th report had asserted that whether a PSU is wholly or partially financed by the State; or whether the state holds the majority share capital, the resources are provided by the government from the taxes levied by the State or the borrowings from the market.
Therefore, the term ‘Government Undertaking’ is just a euphemism. The government undertaking/PSU is basically owned by the people.
Therefore, on the same analogy we could fairly say that J&K Bank is actually a PEOPLES’ BANK, and there is surely no need to put the yoke of the nomenclature of PSU on the bank. It may become just another State Department run according to the diktats of the ruling government.
The J&K Bank like all other private sector banks is involved in commercial activity, and the RBI exercises the regulatory and supervisory role. The annual report of the Comptroller and Auditor General cannot be called into question and be asked to be tabled before the State legislature by the State Finance Department, thereby subduing and undermining the authority of CAG, and expressing mistrust on the organization of the Bank itself.
This will surely backfire as the Foreign Institutional Investors may shy away from investing with the bank; further create apprehensions among the depositors and also the public shareholders. This will dwindle the investments in the bank and shake the credibility of the institute which has stood the test of the most trying times, but stood with the people as envisaged for its purpose.
Both the houses of legislature are not in session, the governor can pass orders on exigent matters on the ground of his subjective satisfaction, but with the approaching elections he may not like to indulge into matters on which the legislature can make laws.
Any indulgence in the constitution of the J&K bank by the governor’s office will have the grapevine abuzz with rumors and apprehensions. At this stage the Chairman, who himself is a government nominee and commands full administrative and functional control over the bank can be apprised of the proposal to turn the Bank into a Public Sector Unit.
Again 1/3rd of the Directors of the Board of Directors are government nominees therefore, they can be taken into confidence to reassure of the offices of the governor and the public of rectification of any wrongs or discrepancies through the regulatory mechanism of checks and balances. This will also reassure the investors and public at large. Last word any accountability is good.