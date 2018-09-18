JK Bank adds three more ATMs to its network

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept.17:
J&K Bank has added three more automated teller machines (ATMs) to its network. One such machine was installed in north Kashmir, while as two were inaugurated in south Kashmir.
Deputy Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi inaugurated J&K Bank's automated teller machine (ATM) at Sub District Hospital, Daver Gurez. The inauguration was done in presence of J&K Bank Zonal Head Kashmir North, Karanjit Singh Cluster Head Sopore, Parvez Ahmad Mir, Incharge Business Support Division Zonal Office, Tasneem Masudi and Branch Head Daver Gurez along with respectable customers of the area.
The Zonal Head while speaking on the occasion said that the bank has opened these ATM’s to provide 24X7 facilities to the public, in line with its commitment of extending latest and world class banking facilities to the customers at their door step. Reiterating the role of the Bank in up liftment & development of the economy of the state & its people, the Zonal Head thanked the customers of the bank for their support and exhorted them to continue their patronage in future also.
Meanwhile, J&K Bank has installed two more automated teller machines (ATMs) in south Kashmir. An offsite automated teller machine (ATM) was installed at South Campus University of Kashmir Anantnag. The inauguration was done by the Bank's Zonal Head, Fayaz Ahamd Bhat, in presence of the university's Assistant Registrar Mohd Ayoub Wani and other faculty members. The bank's officials including the branch head (BH) Saadiqabad, IC Centralized team and other Zone staff members with a good gathering of students and local shopkeepers were also present on the occasion.
Another Offsite ATM at Wanpoh Chowk Anantnag was also inaugurated by the Zonal Head in presence of BH Wanpoh. Valuable customers, senior citizens and local businessmen were also present on the occasion.