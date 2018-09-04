J&K Bank accords warm send off to superannuating VP

Srinagar, Sept 02:
J&K Bank accorded a warm send off to its superannuating vice president Viney Kumar Sawhaney here at the corporate office of the bank.
At the farewell, Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed presented bouquet and a memento to the outgoing officer and appreciated his role in different capacities throughout his 32 years long tenure.
Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Ahmed said, “This great institution has reached to the pinnacle of glory because of the dedicated contribution of officers towards the development of the bank and have retired at different positions. V K Sawhaney’s 32 years of dedicated service in the bank and his contribution in the growth and progress of the bank is laudable.He has been a great support all these years. I wish him all the best in his long life from now on.”
Chairman wished peace, progress, prosperity and healthy long life post retirement to Sawhaney and all those officers who retired from the services of the Bank in the recent past. “The youngsters in the bank have a huge learning opportunity from the rich experience of these officers,” said the chairman.
The Chairman remarked: “It’s not the position of the officer but his character and contribution towards growth and progress of the institution which will be remembered for all times to come.
The retiring Vice President, Viney Sawhaney, while thanking all his colleagues for their kind support and love said, “I feel honored working in this great organization and it was amazing to work in the company of some of the best people for all these years.”