J&K Bank accords warm send-off to president

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 1:
J&K Bank gave a warm send off to one of its senior officers Nishi Baru, who retired yesterday as President after serving the bank in different capacities for three and half decades.
Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed along with Executive President Vagesh Chander, Presidents P K Tikoo, Abdul Rashid Shegan, Vice-presidents and other senior officers attended the farewell held here.
Nishi Baru was currently presiding over the bank’s Supervision and Control Department.
Speaking at the farewell, Chairman Parvez Ahmed commended the role of Nishi Baru for her honesty, dedication and soft demeanour throughout her career at the Bank.
He further said, “Probably the only second woman of the state to join J&K Bank as Probationary Officer and the only second lady officer to make it to the top management band of the Bank after Ms. Mira Jamwal who retired a few years back. Your Journey in the bank is truly inspirational.”
“I always admired your opinions and shall continue to do so. I value your expertise and have found your feedback very enriching for my own knowledge. I will be glad to receive your valuable suggestions uninterruptedly and more so for the benefit of this Institution”, he added.
Speaking on the occasion Nishi Baru said, “I thank all my colleagues for their kindness and the support they extended throughout my career here at the bank.”
Summing up her experiences into few insights for the bank’s future course, she urged the bank’s leadership to increase their focus on the staff trainings besides strengthening internal controls and supervision further.
