JK bags appreciation certificate on ‘World Food Safety Day’

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Vinod Sharma on the occasion of 1st ever “World Food Safety Day” received the ‘Certificate of Achievement’ on behalf of the State Government from Union Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

The Certificate of Achievement was awarded for catching up JK State in Food Safety Index.

The main function was held at Delhi in which Dr. Harsh Vardhan, was Chief Guest and Minister of State, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey was Guest of Honour. Union Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Director General, Health and Medical Education was also present on the occasion.