JK bags 5 gold in Korea

DG YS&S Congratulates Winners
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar 04 Nov:
The Third World Sqay Martial Arts event was held in Korea from 26 October to 28 October 2018 in which five players from the state took part.
The participating players from the state took part in the mega sporting event under three different categories. Hanaya Nissar played under Sub-junior category while as Noor ul Haya and Mehnoor Basher participated under Junior Category. Salma Rashid and Ehsan ul Haq Boda played under senior category.
All medal winning players had undergone arduous training in Sqay Martial Arts from the trained and experienced coach Nazir Ahmed of the Department of Youth Services and Sports.
Director General of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Saleem ur Rehman while congratulating the winners from the state said it is indeed a great feat on part of the sate viz a viz Department of Youth Services & Sports and this win reflects how much the youth of this state possess talent.
He also stated that the hard work and professional zeal of our Department is paying rich dividends.
He assured that the Department of Youth Services & Sports will provide every possible help and technical assistance to the youngsters who have interest in games and sports. He said that the talented Sqay-Martial Arts players from the state shall be provided further training in the sport with the help of SAI
The 3rd world Championship in Sqay (Martial-arts) was organized at Chun-ju Korea and players/ contingents from more than 13 countries took part in it.