JK bags 43 medals in national school games

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K won 43 medals including eight gold, 20 silver and 15 bronze in 64th Nation School Games Delhi.
148 member contingent of state participated ten sports disciplines in 64th national school games and won 43 medals.
Accounts Officer of the Directorate Abdul Qayoom felicitated medal winners of the state at directorate office MA Stadium Jammu.
The state players won 28 medals in Sqay (7 gold, 16 and silver 5), 2 bronze in Wushu, 4 medals in Judu, 1 medal in Thang ta, 3 medals in Thangso, 5 medals in Kurash.