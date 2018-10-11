JK bags 3 national awards under POSHAN Abhiyaan

New Delhi:
Jammu and Kashmir today walked away with three awards for activities under ‘PoshanMaah.
According to official spokesperson PoshanMaah activities continued for a month—starting from September 1 throughout the country under Poshan Abhiyaan (Nutrition Mission).
In Jammu and Kashmir, several activities were carried out under POSHAN Abhiyaan under the aegis of Social Welfare Department.
The awards were presented by NITI Aayog member, Dr Vinod Paul at a function organized by the Union Ministry for Child and Women Development here today.
J&K was conferred with the State Award under innovation category which was received by the State Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), J&K, Veerji Hangloo on behalf of the State Government.
Besides, Anjum Ganai of J&K was awarded for leadership at block level and Kulsoom Bano was awarded in the field functionary category.
Pertinently, the Nutrition Mission was launched by the Centre in March this year with a targeted approach to reduce under-nutrition, anemia and low birth weight of infants. Pregnant women are also the beneficiaries of the Mission.