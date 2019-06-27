About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK bags 26 medals in Thang-Ta Federation Cup 2018

Jammu and Kashmir bagged 7 gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals in recently held 8th Thang-Ta Federation Cup 2019. The championship was organized by Tripura Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with Thang-Ta Federation of India at Dharmanagar, Tripura from 12th to 15th of June 2019.

 

