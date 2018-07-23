JK Arts Emporium employees accuse MD of ‘misusing’ his chair

‘Sales graph negative during his 5-year-tenure’
‘Sales graph negative during his 5-year-tenure’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 22:
Employees of J&K Government Arts Emporium have accused its Managing Director of misusing his post since last five years that has led to the ‘downfall’ in the sales graph of the department.
Employees while protesting against the Managing Director have demanded his removal with immediate effect and also the release of wages pending for the last nine months.
President Kashmir Government Arts Emporium, Zia ul Haq said, “We have been protesting for the last 5 days because we have not been paid our salaries. Our Head Office here is without any salary from last four months, local branches at Boulevard, Lal Chowk have no salaries from last eight months and our branches outside the state are also suffering as they are without any salary for the last one year.”
Haq said this ‘chaos’ has been created in the department because of the mismanagement. Accusing the Managing Director (MD) of the department he said the MD is enjoying his post from last 5 years and employees have been left to suffer.
“It has been 5 years now since the MD is in-charge and there has been no outcome of the board meetings also as MD is enjoying himself without any transfer knowing the fact that the sales graph is going down persistently,” he said.
Demanding the release of pending wages, he asserted that tee MD should be immediately transferred so that the department is saved from further deterioration.
“We wouldn’t have hit the roads because we wanted to solve our issues internally but since no one is bothered about us so we were compelled. Even after approaching different departments and grievance cell they didn’t pay heed to our demands that made us seek help from media personnel,” he added.
He further added that they acted maturely as they didn’t want to highlight their own department but they have been forced to do so as everything crossed its limits.
“We want authorities to intervene and take our demands into consideration. If nothing happens then we along with Public, government sectors will sit on the roads and continue to protest unless a solution will make its way,” he added.
