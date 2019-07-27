J&K +2 Lecturers’ Association calls on Advisor Khan

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of All J&K 2 PSC Lecturers’ Association on Friday met Farooq Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Governor here at Civil Secretariat. The delegation led by its Vice-President, Mansoor Ahmad Khan extended welcome to Advisor Khan on taking charge of School Education Department.

The delegation apprised the Advisor about various issues facing the 2 lecturers community in the state. The delegation informed the advisor about the ‘demoralising and painful stagnation’ in the cadre and stressed for the early redressal of Assured Career Progression (ACP).

In a statement the association spokesperson said the advisor was informed that the 2 Lecturers is the only employees group in the Gazetted Cadre which has been deprived of Career Progression or Time Bound Promotions for unknown reasons, although the Association has been following the case persistently from last eight years. Besides ACP, other issues like senior lecturers list, filling of vacant posts at different levels and elimination of ‘In-chargism’ at different levels and abolishing of SRO 202 was also brought into the notice of Advisor. The Advisor gave a patient hearing of the issues presented and assured the delegation that the issues would be redressed on priority basis..

The other members of the delegation include Dr. Nazim, General Secretary, Mohammad Shafi, Syed Ishtiyaq, Kaiser Shafi Shah, Dr. Sajad Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad Dar, Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Bhat and Muhammad Asharaf Malla.