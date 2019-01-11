JJA being violated with impunity in JK: Justice Masoodi

Srinagar:
Chairman, Selection-Cum-Oversight Committee (SCOC), Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday said that Juvenile Justice Act was being violated with impunity by those obligated to implement it.
Responding to the arrest and detention of a juvenile from Sail Chursoo Awantipora by Police Station Lakhanpur with the assistance of PS Awantipora and his shifting to PS Lakhanpur, Justice Masoodi, Chairperson SCOC has in a communication addressed to Principal Secretary to Home and ADG Police expressed his anguish over contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act with impunity by the Police.
“It has been pointed out that the arrested being a juvenile to the knowledge of PS Awantipora and having been earlier dealt with as such, it was incumbent upon the Police not to arrest much less detain him and shift while in detention to PS Lakhanpur, 400kms from his residence.”
Justice Masoodi lamented over infringement of law by the stakeholders otherwise under an obligation to implement it on ground.
The statement by Masoodi reiterates that appropriate directions are required to be issued to all the ranks to obey and act upon the law in letter and spirit.
“The Principal Secretary Home, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and ADGP have been asked to ensure that the juvenile is let off forthwith unless required under law to be produced before the Board and to be sent to observation home in case not granted bail.”
The Principal Magistrate JJB Kathua has been also requested to look into the matter and ensure that the mandate of the Act and Rules was carried out without fail.