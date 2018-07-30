Jitendra Singh statement on Kashmir far from reality: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Reacting to the statement of Jitendra Singh a minister of state in prime minister’s office of India, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) said the statement is a sheer “ignorance” about the history of partition of India.
Spokesperson said that “Jitendra Singh either mocks the history or on foreseeing a logical defeat in Kashmir adopts an ostrich posture to deceive himself”.
On “intimidating, the journalist fraternity”, directing them not to mention the word “issue” with Kashmir, the spokesperson termed it “ridiculous and an act of distortion about the proven historical realities about the internationally accepted Kashmir issue”.
“Which country has placed Kashmir issue before the UN? The presence of UN observers in Jammu and Kashmir is yet another clear proof that it is a disputed territory,” statement said, adding, “Singh should have a fresh look on the history of Kashmir where people are engaged in a legitimate struggle for right to self determination for the last seventy years.”
Spokesman condemned the recent arrest spree in the “nook and corner” of the valley and termed it as the “worst form of oppression to push youth to the wall and disturb their social life”.
The spokesperson said that the kith and kin of the incarcerated youth on their visit to the Hurriyat head office narrated woeful stories of “barbarism”.
“Reyaz Ahmad Ahanger S/o Abdul Gani of Humhama faced a dozen of FIR’s fictitiously lodged against him and finally he has been shifted to District jail Kathua by slaping PSA on him. Similarly Reyaz Ahmad Malik S/o Mohammad Ramzan, Zahid Ahmad Nala S/o Gh. Mohammad, Asim Yasin Malik S/o Mohammad Yaseen, all residents of Arwani, Anantnag and Bilal Ahmad Ganie S/o Bashir Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain S/o Gh. Mohammad, Parvez Ahmad Ganie S/o Bashir Ahmad, residents of Hasanpora, Anantnag, have been detained in District Jail Kathua andthe draconian Public Safety Act has been slapped on them.”
Spokesperson condemned the “physical tortures” of Feroz Ahmad Dar at the hands of “jail authorities at District Jail Udhampur”. The spokesperson termed the use of “brute force” on the detainees as a grave violation of human rights and demanded high level probe by UNHRC.