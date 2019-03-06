Jitendra, Sharma lay e-foundation of projects worth Rs 205 crore

March 06, 2019 |

Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh today laid the e-foundation of CRF Roads, Bridges, PMGSY roads in Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts in presence of Advisor to Governor Mr. K.K. Sharma.

The projects costing Rs. 205.37 crore have long been demanded by the people living in these districts and would provide the necessary connectivity of the areas with the main land and district headquarters.

The projects include bridge over Sugal Khadd on Manu Hatkli, Bridge over Nallah Behani at Niali, road from Galman to Dasanoo via Bohli Kopper, 40.00 mtr. Span (Double lane bridge on Patharkote-Jammu road to Hiranagar over Hiranagar Nallah in Kathua district, road from Sikku to Jagota, 125 mtr. span single lane steel girder motorable bridge over Chenab at Sui Gwari connecting Jodhpur, 200 Mtr. span single lane steel bridge over river Chenab at Marsoo, road from Jai to Suranga Morh, road from Padri to Bhal Padri, road from Chattergalla to Kailesh Kund via Seoj Dhar in Doda District under the R&B sector.

Similarly under PMGSY the projects whose foundation stone was laid today include Kathua to Lohi Malhar in Kathua district, Udhampur to Chenani and Doda to Assar, Doda to Bhaderwah, Doda Kishtwar in Doda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh while highlighting the role of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring sustained development of the country said that it was due his personal interest that the developmental initiatives undertaken across the country have been fast-paced. He said that around 13 hundred km of road length is being constructed nationally in order to provide people living in far flung and inaccessible areas the much needed connectivity with the mainland and also district headquarters which has in turn accelerated the socio-economic development of these areas.

Dr. Jitendra said that J&K has got highest allocation of Rs. 21 Hundred crore under the R&B Sector from the Centre which is an indicator of the union government’s resolve to provide connectivity to the state especially to the people living in far flung and rural areas. He said that these projects would further accelerate the development of these hilly areas besides ensuring their socio-economic elevation and changing the landscape of their area.

The Advisor to Governor while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of these projects in providing connectivity to the unconnected areas. He said that the governor’s administration is committed in upgrading the infrastructure meant to provide basic facilities of connectivity and related things to the people of the state.

Commissioner Secretary R&B Khurshid Shah, Chief Engineer B.K. Khana, SE’s, N.D. Khawaja, Nasir Goni, Des Raj, Exen’s and other senior officers were present on the occasion.