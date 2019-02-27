Jingoistic media

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the nonsense that most of the TV channels show these days. From their reports it looks like they are paid 10 lakh rupees to say the word “terrorism”. You hear the anchors and those who are invited speak nonsense endlessly with such words like “terror”, “terrorism”, “war, “revenge” etc. Some TV channels have also been enacting the events. This ‘patanchali’ kind of journalism is giving us a headache and creates an ominous atmosphere. These people don’t even know that hundreds and thousands of people die in war, people die of hunger and starvation and war decimates economy. They don’t seem to get the pictures from Syria and other places. If that’s what they want, they are the most stupid kind of people in the world.
Younis Bashir