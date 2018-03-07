Jihadi Mehbooba facilitates Jihadist agenda: SC Lawyer Ankur Sharma

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
Supreme Court lawyer Ankur Sharma Wednesday said that the Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti recently in a high-level review of the meeting Tribal Affairs Department has taken certain decisions to facilitate “Islamic Jihadist agenda”.
“You have heard of the ISIS Jihadi John but here we have Jihadi Mehbooba,” Sharma said.
Sharma said that the most damaging decision taken in the meeting held on February 14 is that the Chief Minister has directed Inspector General Jammu and all the deputy commissioners not to provide any police protection for eviction of tribal people without the permission from the Tribal Affairs Department.
“It means no action can be taken against any tribal who has illegally occupied forest or state land or even occupies the press club or any private property,” Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.
He said that Chief Minister through this order has made it clear that the police will help land encroachers who belong to a certain religious community.
He said that the meeting was attended by top police and civil administration officers along with the Tribal Affairs Minister Zulifiqar Choudhary and his deputy from coalition partner BJP Ajay Nanda.
“This decision has been taken to change the demography of Jammu region. She has through this order said that if you belong to a certain religion you can illegally occupy the land in the Hindu dominated Jammu region,” Sharma said.
He said that under the administrative orders immunity is given to infamous people who are encroaching state and forest land in the Jammu region. “The whole government machinery cannot do anything against them.”
He said that another shocking decision from the meeting is that the Chief Minister has directed the police to not disturb or dislocate tribal people till a comprehensive tribal policy is put in place by the government.
“You know that for AIIMS land has been allocated where tribals are living illegally and by this order, the government has made it clear that tribal people won’t be shifted even if AIIMS construction suffers,” he said.
He said through these directions the CRPC, RPC and Roshni Act have all been thrown to the gallows by this government. “All DCs have been asked to not follow the legislative laws and instead follow these Islamic fascist decisions.”
“There are two sets things which happen in J&K. The first is written as per constitution but second is unwritten to facilitate Islamic fascism.”
He said in another direction in the meeting, the Chief Minister has hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Jammu as she has directed the police to take due care of tribal people while booking them under the Section 188 of RPC and Prevention of cruelty against animals act.
“The section 188 RPC the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act is invoked against tribal affairs but now no police officer will dare to use it,” he said
