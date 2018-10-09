Jha is new chairman CVPP

Srinagar:
Government on Monday appointed Lokesh Dutt Jha, as chairman, Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited Board, official spokesperson said.
The government order issued today reads: “In the interest of administration and in modification of Government Order No. 185-PDD of 2018 dated 24.08.2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the nomination of Lokesh Dutt Jha, IAS (JK: 1986), Vice-chairman/ Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development as J&K State Power Development Corporation’s nominee Chairman on the Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited Board (as an additional charge).”