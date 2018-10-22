JeM pays tributes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) paid glowing tributes to three militants and six civilians killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.
A JeM spokesman Muhammad Hassan in a statement said, “Every drop of the blood spilled by India in Kashmir will be avenged. Jaish-e-Muhammad will avenge on behalf of their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.”
The outfit expresses solidarity with the families of slain and hails the courage of the youth of Kashmir, Hassan said in the statement.