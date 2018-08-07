JeM operative apprehended, explosive material recovered: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag:
Anantnag police in a statement Monday claimed to have arrested a JeM militant.
Police said they recovered huge cache of incriminating materials including explosives intended for militant strikes from him.
Major tragedy averted, Anantnag Police recovered 25 kgs of IED from orchards in adjoining area of Sangam, Anantnag, read a Tweet on Anantnag police’s handle.
The official statement of police further read, "Acting on specific input Police in Anantnag arrested one Muzamil Ahmad Dar aged 22 years son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Bargam Tral and recovered explosive materials. In this connection case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Bijbehara."
"During the course of investigation, huge cache of ammunition was recovered on his disclosure which includes IED, Chinese Grenade, hand grenades , detonators, mobile phones, battery 12-Volt, safety fuse wire, cordex wire, safety fuse, black explosive, white explosive, circuit wire etc,” police said, adding the accused person was in touch with the other militants of JeM and were planning future attacks.