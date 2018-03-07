JeM Op Commander buried in Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A top Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander was buried at Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley.
Official sources told a local news agency that the body of Mufti Waqas was buried with the help of local Auqaf on Monday night.
Waqas alias Abu Arsalan, the chief operational commander was killed on Monday evening in brief gunfight with government forces at Letpora, Awantipora in south Kashmir. (GNS)
