About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JeM Op Commander buried in Baramulla

Published at March 07, 2018 04:13 AM 0Comment(s)1017views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 A top Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander was buried at Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley.
Official sources told a local news agency that the body of Mufti Waqas was buried with the help of local Auqaf on Monday night.
Waqas alias Abu Arsalan, the chief operational commander was killed on Monday evening in brief gunfight with government forces at Letpora, Awantipora in south Kashmir. (GNS)

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top