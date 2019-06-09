JeM militant killed in Verinag encounter

June 09, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed while two others managed to escape during a gunfight with forces at Nowgam Shahabad area of Verinag in Anantnag district on Saturday.

A police official said Army’s 19 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel launched a cordon and search operation at Iqbal Ahmad of Nowpora Shahabad Dooru area of Verinag in Anantnag district after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

As the forces advanced towards the suspected spot, the militants fired upon troops.

“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering a gunfight. In the brief gunfire, a Jaish militant was killed,” the official said.

The deceased militant was identified as Iqbal Ahmad of Nowpora Dooru.

The authorities snapped mobile internet services in the district instantly as the gunfight began.

As per police sources, two foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad militants are believed to have escaped from the area during the operation.

The body of slain local militant, Iqbal Ahmad, was handed over to his family for performing of last rites.

Ahmad, 36, was a recycled militant and associated with Harkatul Mujahideen in early years. After his release, he had joined Jaish some eight months ago.

Thousands of people participated in his funeral prayers of the deceased militant amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The body of deceased militant was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Dooru and Verinag towns.

Massive clashes also broke out in these twin towns and adjoining villages and the clashes continued throughout the day.