JeM militant killed in Tral gunfight

Javid SofiAwantipora, Sep 23:
A militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.
A Police official said that Army, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) around Aripal village in the wee hours of Sunday after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in a residential house.
“All entry and exit points were sealed to prevent militants from escaping the area,” he said. “As the forces were approaching toward a particular house, contact was established with militants.”
The Police spokesman said during search operation, hiding militants fired at the search party.
“The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the ensuing gun battle, one militant was killed,” a Police spokesman said.
A paramilitary force personnel was also injured in the gunfight.
However, his condition was stated to be stable now.
Police said a huge cache of arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of gunfight.
“From the incriminating material recovered, it is learnt that the slain militants is one of the top commanders of JeM identified as Adnan of Pakistan,” Police said.
Locals from Aripal said the government forces blasted the house in which the militant was hiding using explosives and they saw huge plumes of smoke and dust raising high in the sky.
They said the clashes also erupted near the gunfight site when some youth pelted stones at the government forces to help militants escape from the dragnet of the forces.
They said the government forces fired teargas canisters to disperse them.
Locals said a youth was injured in the clashes near Wagad village, around a kilometre from the site of gunfight.
They said the government forces were retreating from the gunfight site when they opened fire at youth, who had pelted stones at government forces.
They said the injured youth was shifted to sub-district hospital Tral.
Doctors at Tral Hospital said they received a youth with fire arm injury in face and was referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Police identified the injured civilian as Manzoor Dar from Tral and said he sustained injuries in “crossfire”.
“He was evacuated to the nearby hospital for medical treatment and is stated to be stable,” the Police spokesman said.