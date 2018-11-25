About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JeM militant killed in Khrew

Published at November 25, 2018 04:53 PM 0Comment(s)1926views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A JeM millitant was killed in Bathien area of Khrew, Awantipora, on Sunday.

Police on Sunday  said that on the basis of credible input about the presence of militants, a  swift search operation was launched jointly by Police and government forces at  Bathien area of Khrew in Awantipora.

"As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the militant. The fire was retaliated leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. Consequently one militant was killed in the exchange of fire," police said.

Police has recovered an AK 47 Rifle and magazines from the slain militant. The militant has been identified as a foreigner (Pakistan) alias Waseem.

