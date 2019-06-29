About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 29, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

JeM militant killed in Budgam gunfight

3 civilians injured in clashes

A militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM ) outfit was killed in a gunfight with forces at Kralpora Checkpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. In the subsequent clashes between the civilians and forces, three people were injured.
Of the injured one was hit by a bullet near the gunfight site. A police official said that contingents of Army, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation at Kralpora Checkpora after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of a militant there.
He said that tight cordon was maintained around the area to prevent the militant from escaping from the spot. As the forces were zeroing in on the target, the hiding militant fired on the forces at around 4:30 am, the official said.
He said the fire was retaliated, triggering a fierce gunfight between the militant and the forces.
“In the gunfight, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the gunfight,” the police official said.
Police spokesman said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gunfight. He identified the slain militant as Zarar from Pakistan. The militant remained affiliated with JeM, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, three civilians were injured during clashes when forces were withdrawing from the area after the anti-militancy operation was over.
Witnesses said youth hit streets and threw stones on the forces after the gunfight.
They said police and CRPF used pellets, tear smoke shells and some live ammunition to disperse the stone-pelting youth, resulting into injuries to three persons.
Among the injured, a 30-year-old man identified as Shabir Ahmad son of Mohammad Ashraf of Chakapora, Kanapora was hit by bullet in the abdomen.
Later, he was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where doctors operated upon him. Medical superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Nazir H Chowdhary said the condition of Shabir was stable.
The authorities also shut the internet services in the district during the day. The services were later restored.

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she's comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
