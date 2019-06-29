JeM militant killed in Budgam gunfight

June 29, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

3 civilians injured in clashes

A militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM ) outfit was killed in a gunfight with forces at Kralpora Checkpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. In the subsequent clashes between the civilians and forces, three people were injured.

Of the injured one was hit by a bullet near the gunfight site. A police official said that contingents of Army, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation at Kralpora Checkpora after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of a militant there.

He said that tight cordon was maintained around the area to prevent the militant from escaping from the spot. As the forces were zeroing in on the target, the hiding militant fired on the forces at around 4:30 am, the official said.

He said the fire was retaliated, triggering a fierce gunfight between the militant and the forces.

“In the gunfight, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the gunfight,” the police official said.

Police spokesman said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gunfight. He identified the slain militant as Zarar from Pakistan. The militant remained affiliated with JeM, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, three civilians were injured during clashes when forces were withdrawing from the area after the anti-militancy operation was over.

Witnesses said youth hit streets and threw stones on the forces after the gunfight.

They said police and CRPF used pellets, tear smoke shells and some live ammunition to disperse the stone-pelting youth, resulting into injuries to three persons.

Among the injured, a 30-year-old man identified as Shabir Ahmad son of Mohammad Ashraf of Chakapora, Kanapora was hit by bullet in the abdomen.

Later, he was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where doctors operated upon him. Medical superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Nazir H Chowdhary said the condition of Shabir was stable.

The authorities also shut the internet services in the district during the day. The services were later restored.

