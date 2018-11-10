JeM militant killed, cop injured in Tral gunfight

Javid SofiTral, Nov 09:
A Jaish- e-Mohammad militant was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter at Dar-Ganie Gund village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched by 42 RR, 180 bn of CRPF and SOG of JKP in Dar Ganiegund village of Aripal tehsil in Tral in the morning .
"During house to house searches, militants hiding in a residential house fired on the search party. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” he said.
In the ensuing five-hour long encounter, a militant was killed.
"A Jaish militant has been killed in the gunfight and arms and ammunitions recovered from the encounter site," IGP Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani told Rising Kashmir.
The deceased militant was identified as Adnan Anwar of Pakistan.
A police official said a policeman identified as Zial Singh, suffered splinter injury in arm and was evacuated to hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.
Local residents said the house where from militants were firing was set on fire by troops and suffered extensive damage.
Immediately after the gunfight erupted, youth took to roads in the main town Tral and attempted to march towards the encounter site.
They pelted stones on the force personnel when intercepted. The force personnel retaliated by lobbing tear smoke shells and firing in air to disperse the protestors.
The clashes continued for sometime.
Authorities suspended mobile internet in Tral, Awantipora and Pampore areas soon after the eruption of gunfight.